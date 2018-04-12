Video footage captured the harrowing moment when a woman at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru got out of her car with a gun and threatened another customer. Officers were called to the scene thereafter.

Witnesses told police that the suspects were seen outside a Chick-fil-A at 401 Bill Kennedy Way in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday at around 9:15 a.m., WXIA reported.

Shortly after, police received another call to a second location nearby at 794 Eloise Court about an argument. Both suspects told authorities that they were involved in the incident in question.

The altercation was filmed by Georgia State law student Honey Shaw, who said she was waiting for her boyfriend in the restaurant’s parking lot at the time.

"It was unbelievable," Shaw told the local news outlet. "I looked up and saw this commotion in front of me. I was just in shock the whole time you never think you'll see something like that 10 feet away from you. It’s not something expect to see in a Chick-fil-A or any drive-thru really."

The one-and-a-half minute clip shows the women engaged in a verbal spat before things get heated. A scuffle ensues and that’s when one of the women can be seen brandishing a gun. After a few moments, the weapon gets forced out the woman’s hand and they continue to exchange blows.

The women are seen pushing and pulling each other’s hair while their two associates are also entangled. Altogether, four women were involved in the brawl.

Police found a gun at the scene matching the description of the one seen during the confrontation, WSB-TV reported. Officers said that two of the women had visible scratches on their faces.

The armed woman, later identified as 24-year-old Vonshay Redding, claimed she had an ongoing issue with the other woman. Police arrested Redding and she was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Photo: Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images