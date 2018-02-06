A Georgia man was reported as missing after he didn't return home Saturday morning following a Chick-Fil-A run, police said.

The Polk County Police Department (PCPD) went searching for Nathan Emory Barfield after his disappearance, WSB-TV reported. Barfield was supposed to pick up food for his wife and two children, but he never returned. He was driving a dark blue 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the time of his disappearance, police said.

His family claimed that "foul play" was suspected.

"The Polk County Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Nathan Emory Barfield," PCPD wrote on Facebook. "Mr. Barfield left his residence at approximately 7:30 AM on this date possibly wearing a burgundy fleece pull over and boots."

Police also left a comment on the original post with a picture of a car that resembled Barfield's 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, noting: "This is not the exact vehicle, just a representation of the vehicle."

Cameron Elizabeth Morgan, a family member of Barfield's, took to Facebook Monday to address his disappearance.

"It has been almost 48 hours since anyone has had any contact with Nathan Barfield," the woman wrote. "We are BEGGING for anyone that has seen or heard something that could potentially help us to please contact us. PLEASE. We are desperate."

Police previously requested for individuals to contact authorities if they had additional information on Barfield's whereabouts, but the PCPD confirmed Monday night that the man made a safe return home and appeared to be "unharmed," WXIA-TV reported.

"Mr. Barfield has been located safe and unharmed by law enforcement," the PCPD wrote on Facebook. "Please respect the family at this time and thank you for all the support and assistance offered."

The Polk County Police Department did not immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

Photo: Facebook