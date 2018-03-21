A video of a little girl trying wasabi for the first time has gone viral since it was posted early March, and currently some people on social media have been calling the incident an act of child abuse.

In the 30-second clip, an unnamed woman assumed to be the toddler’s mother is heard asking her: “You want to try wasabi?” to which the little girl responds “No.”

The child is then heard saying no multiple times, but the woman insists the toddler smell it first and then feeds it to her with a chopstick anyway. The messy-faced kid then stares at the camera, moments later, with sad eyes and says, “Help.”

The video was first uploaded to Unilad’s Facebook page March 4. It has garnered more than 14 million views and has been shared over 211,000 times at the time of publishing this story. It was not clear where the video was filmed.

Many people in the comments section were adoring the little girl, but others have been calling it child abuse and have asked for legal action to be taken against the child’s mother.

"Someone needs to turn this video in to authority for CHILD ABUSE!" Cheryl Klepper, one of the users, wrote.

“That poor child. You could see the look of distrust when her mother was trying to coerce her into eating the wasabi. How is that child supposed to trust her mother if she feeds her wasabi?! I just hated seeing this,” Kim Kidd, another user wrote.

“I’m sorry, I don’t typically get offended by this kind of stuff but wasabi is freaking hot - not something I’d give a child - And then the poor baby says help at the end,” another user named Evie Burk wrote.

Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

According to a website called Parenting Healthy Babies, feeding your baby a small amount of wasabi is considered to be harmless, and potentially beneficial, as it is well known for its anti-inflammatory properties and usage as a digestive aid.

The spicy condiment is also said to help cavity prevention and rid your child of toxins.

Dr. Lisa Lewis, a pediatrician and author of "Feed the Baby Hummus," told the Independent introducing flavorful food at a very young age can discourage picky eating and there is no reason for children to eat bland food.