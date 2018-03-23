In a shocking incident, a snake charmer fainted after he was attacked by a python that was wrapped around his neck for a live show in the central Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The video, which surfaced online, shows the man being strangled by the snake as it tightened its grip.

Within minutes, the man was seen collapsing on the ground as he was choked by the python. Onlookers thought that it was part of the act and did not come forward for help. However, minutes later people realized that the snake charmer was injured and three men helped him by getting the python off his neck. The man was later taken to a local government hospital for treatment.

While the man had a close call with death, his current condition remains unknown.

Snake charmers are frequently seen in Indian markets and during festivals, when these men mesmerize crowds with their ability to control some of the world’s most venomous creatures. However, according to reports, the tradition seems to be dying down these days.

Meanwhile, handling of venomous snakes is a difficult task with some deadly incidents not only in India but in several other countries.

Last week, it was reported that Malaysia’s famous “snake whisperer” died after being bit by a cobra. The snake charmer had been bitten by a viper before, and in 2015 he was in a coma for two days after receiving a cobra bite.

In another incident this month, a snake charmer in northern Morocco died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in the middle of his show. A video was released showing the man getting stung in his hand in front of passers-by.

Photo: Reuters