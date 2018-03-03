The video of an angry tiger, fighting with an equally furious bear was captured Wednesday at the Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra, India.

The fight between a tiger and a sloth bear was captured by Akshay Kumar, chief naturalist at Bamboo Forest Safari Lodge, when he was leading a safari with tourists. The bear, along with her cub, were on their way to a water body in the park that the tiger had claimed as its territory.

On seeing its territory threatened by the bear, the tiger attacks it. Thinking the tiger might attack its cub, the bear starts fiercely fighting back.

"The tiger attacked the bear more than five minutes. It went after the sloth bear but she kept charging in order to protect her cub," Kumar told Indian news network NDTV. "It went on for 15 minutes. The tiger was roaring. It was a severe fight."

After sticking around in the background for a few minutes, jumping and screaming anxiously, the bear cub runs away from the scene of the altercation.

The two giants of the animal kingdom are seen charging each other multiple times in the video. At one point, the tiger even tries to pin the bear to the ground, but the latter refuses to go down that easy. The bear flips the wildcat on its back and uses the opportunity to get on its hind legs and charge its opponent.

In the end, neither emerge the ultimate winner as both of them walk away from the fight midway.

Since sloth bears are not known to be territorial or aggressive, in a match between a tiger and a bear, the former would likely have an upper hand.

"Sloth bears are easy game," says Dr. Anish Andheria, President of Wildlife Conservation Trust. "As you can see in the video, the sloth bear was so exhausted. They can't outrun tigers.”

So why did the bear not end up on the losing end of this fight? "The only thing that saves the bear is the hair on the body because tiger doesn't get a grip," Andheria explained.

Photo: Getty Images/ China Photos