Wendy Williams has been talking about Meghan Markle more often these days, and her rep says there's a reason for it.

While the "Wendy Williams Show" host initially had her doubts about the "Suits" star and Prince Harry's relationship, she seems to be rooting for them as their wedding draws near. Williams' spokeswoman recently said that the host is a "big fan" of Prince Harry's bride-to-be and wants to witness Markle's big day.

"Wendy is a big fan of Meghan's and can't wait to watch the royal wedding," the spokeswoman said.

However, this was not the case when the "Think Like A Man" star first heard about Prince Harry and Markle's royal romance. In fact, she made some unwelcomed comments about the "Dater's Handbook" actress and her family.

When Markle's high-profile romance with the Duke first made headlines in November 2016, Williams predicted that their relationship won't work. "It's not her," Williams said. "It's gonna be the family. The family's going to mess it up."

However, when Markle's friend Priyanka Chopra appeared on her show, the host had a change of heart about Prince Harry's fiancée. "They're a good couple, and I want them to take it all the way to the kingdom," Williams commented about the actress and the royal.

When Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement last year, she commented on their relationship once again during the "Hot Topics" segment of her show. "Cute. Real cute," she said about the lovers. She also described the ring as "just beautiful."

On Wednesday's episode of "Wendy Williams Show," Williams made another statement about Markle. She claimed that Prince Harry's fiancée tried to score a gig on her show. Unfortunately, the former "Deal or No Deal" girl did not get what she was looking for.

"She applied for a job here too, yeah," Williams said. "Random princess."

"I respect Meghan Markle's hustle and I respect her game. However, she's a bit of a wild card, you know, because she goes from being the 'Deal or No Deal' girl, so this is a girl looking for game," Williams said about Markle back in December. "And remember the story here at 'Wendy.' She came here to 'Wendy' to find out what she could do here. She's been here, she's been in our building, we have her DNA."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall