Pete Davidson may be over the moon with joy following his engagement to Ariana Grande but that doesn’t mean his ex-girlfriend, Cazzie David, is upset about how quickly the “Saturday Night Live” star moved on following their break-up in early May.

The actress, who is the daughter of famous comedian Larry David, has reportedly been too occupied with her own life to care about Davidson’s new relationship with the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer.

Sources told TMZ David has moved on from the relationship. On June, 1 the actress shared what appeared to be a shady Instagram post asking, “what’d I miss ??” However, insiders revealed David was already aware of Davidson and Grande’s new relationship, and instead, she was simply letting friends know she had returned from Africa, where she had no internet.

Despite what others may believe, David’s trip to the continent was not a spontaneous getaway following her and Davidson’s break-up either. The vacation was booked in advance and was going to happen regardless of her relationship status.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Davidson and David broke up in May after two years together. During that time, the actress stuck by her former beau’s side as he quit drugs and became sober. In March 2017, the former “Wild ‘n Out” cast member praised David in a now-deleted Instagram post for supporting him.

“Just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay. I know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years,” he wrote at the time.

“It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise,” he continued.

Davidson first confirmed his split with David in an interview with Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg. When the comedian was asked about his relationship with Larry David’s daughter, he revealed he was actually single. “We’re not together anymore,” he told Rosenberg.

“Very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine,” he added.

Prior to proposing to Grande, Davidson covered up the tattoo of David’s face on his arm but left the tattoo of the words, “WE BABIES,” which is a matching tattoo the comedian shares with both his ex and Miley Cyrus, in place.

Although Grande became engaged to Davidson shortly after her own split with Mac Miller, fans of the “Bed” artist shouldn’t expect the couple to walk down the aisle anytime soon. A source told Us Weekly” the stars are “looking forward to a very long engagement together.”

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images