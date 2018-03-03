If fans of "The Royals" thought they couldn't possibly see more drama unfold for the wealthiest family in England than what they saw on the show's first three seasons, then they will be in for what could be the show's most ambitious season yet.

In the latest promo for the upcoming fourth season of the E! Scripted series, the importance of staying together as a family seems to be stressed—until it becomes clear dysfunction is really all this family knows.

Fans already know that someone will attempt to take Robert's (Max Brown) life by shooting at him while he makes a public appearance as King, but that appears to only be the tip of the iceberg. Here are three new things we learned from the show's latest promo:

Liam And Cyrus' Partnership

While fans saw Liam (William Moseley) approach his now dethroned Uncle Cyrus (Jake Maskall) after Robert's coronation in the Season 3 finale, they don't know what the two have discussed. Earlier promos teased them teaming up in the new season, but now, it's absolutely clear that they are doing so to try and overthrow Robert, as Liam potentially tells Cyrus what he uncovered about Robert's alleged "stranding" on the island.

"My father deserved to be king. He doesn't. Help me prove it," he says.

"God, I love ruining lives," Cyrus replies.

"Jaspenor" Will Definitely Be A Thing Again

Eleanor (Alexandra Park) is allegedly going to be choosing between Jasper (Tom Austen) and Sebastian (Toby Sandeman) during the season premiere, and in this promo, it appears her choice was clear. Not only do she and Jasper share a steamy lip lock at one point, but the two are also seen sitting together with their arms locked next to Cyrus and Helena (Elizabeth Hurley), implying that they will be back together, and this time, for good.

Katherine Isn't Gone

Though she ended things with Liam when Robert came back to town, and he seemed to dump her in the Season 3 finale, Kathryn (Christina Wolfe) is far from out of the picture. It seems as if she and Liam may rekindle their romance, but Robert won't take to kindly to the news, putting the moves on her again and further straining his relationship with his younger brother more than it already is.

Interestingly enough, whether his intentions to win Katherine over are genuine or not, Robert is still looking for a wife. And after initially putting Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) at the top of his life of potential women to marry, it appears she has decided to remove herself from the running, as she promises Robert she will find him a suitable wife.

"The Royals" Season 4 premiere Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. EST on E!

