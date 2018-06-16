Sarah Ferguson adores Princess Eugenie’s fiancé, Jack Brooksbank.

Emily Hodgkin, a journalist for the Express, claimed that Ferguson and Brooksbank get along well with each other. After Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank announced their engagement earlier this year, Ferguson released a statement, which proved that she loves her soon to be son-in-law.

“A total embrace of goodness and joy. We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son, a brother, and best friend. Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony,” Ferguson said.

Hodgkin noted that Ferguson and Brooksbank have a wonderful relationship with each other because they were seen hugging it out before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding ceremony commenced on May 19.

Ferguson arrived at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle by herself. But she met with Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank at the chapel’s entrance. However, Ferguson didn’t get to sit with her daughters and ex-husband, Prince Andrew, at the wedding ceremony.

In related news, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Oct. 12. As of late, wedding preparations are already on the way for the couple. However, some details about their big day are still being kept under wraps.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, recently told Express that Princess Eugenie will be required to follow some weird beauty rules for her nuptials.

“There are members of the royal family who are style icons but this could not be said of Eugenie who has not distinguished herself in the sartorial stakes so far. I think she will choose a delightful wedding dress and the wedding itself will be charming… Memories of Beatrice and Eugenie’s outfits at William and Kate’s wedding do die hard, so Eugenie must make sure she chooses the ideal wedding dress on her big day,” he said.

Princess Eugenie’s hair and makeup are expected to follow royal wedding protocol. She may put her hair up on a bun or let it flow on her shoulder. She will also be wearing very light makeup on her face.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool