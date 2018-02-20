The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now assisting the search for a missing 5-year-old Kansas boy, who disappeared Saturday. According to police, Lucas Hernandez was last seen by his 26-year-old stepmother in his bedroom before she showered and fell asleep.

Lucas' last known location was his house in southeast Wichita. Officers and sniffer dogs have searched his home, neighborhood and the 216-acre Chisholm Creek Park but have found no evidence of his whereabouts. An Amber Alert has not been issued so far as authorities did not find any clue indicating an abduction.

The FBI deployed its Child Action Rapid Deployment team to assist in the search, and the Wichita Police Department activated its Emergency Operation Command Center.

"We are going to be there as long as it takes," Officer Charley Davidson said. "Right now, our concern is to find Lucas."

Lucas has brown hair and eyes and weighs about 60 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a bear on it, authorities said as they sought the help of the public in finding Lucas. He's a Pre-K student at Beech Elementary School.

Two relatives of the boy told local media the Wichita Eagle they had concerns about the boy's welfare in the past. The child's aunt said she contacted the Kansas Department of Children and Families last spring because of some concerns regarding the child. However, details about the concerns were unclear.

"We share the public's concern regarding Lucas Hernandez. In the event the agency has information, we will share it with law enforcement, assisting them as requested. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) is legally prohibited from publicly discussing its possible history with this family. We urge anyone with any information on this child's whereabouts to contact law enforcement right away," the Kansas Department of Children and Families said in a statement.

The stepmother's cousin, Kristin Edson, told CBS-affiliate KWCH the boy's father and stepmother are distraught and heartbroken. She said when Lucas' stepmother woke up Saturday, the child was missing and the back door was open.

"Very distraught. Very upset. Devastated. I mean, can you imagine?" Edson told KWCH. "They're just very distraught and worried about his safety. It's cold out. We don't know where he's at."