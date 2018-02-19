A Los Angeles man, originally from Central Ohio, went missing last week and his family and friends are concerned about his safety after it was revealed the Uber and Lyft driver called 911 the day he disappeared. Josh Thiede, who is a 2007 graduate of Pickerington High School North, was reported missing Thursday.

Thiede's family did not hear from him since Feb. 11 and later registered a missing complaint with the Los Angeles police. His friends in both the cities are trying to do everything to find him. He was last seen driving a black 2014 four-door Nissan Altima with California license plate 7CSD450. The circumstances of his disappearance remain unknown.

"We're really getting concerned now. It's almost a week tomorrow that he's been missing and there are so many pieces of the puzzle that just don't make any sense," friend Kevin Young told CBS2's Greg Mills.

Tim Starkey, track coach for Pickerington Local Schools, said: "You're kind of helpless... That helplessness, I'm sure the family is going through, I can't imagine it."

"Ambitious, dedicated, kind soul — he is one of those individuals out there that you are truly blessed to get to know," Starkey said.

Police are also seeking help from the public for information regarding Thiede, who is described as white, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

"Scared," said Ross Hartley, also a 2007 graduate of Pickerington High North. "Scared for Josh's safety. Scared for Josh's family."

Local media reports said Thiede's mother Janet, who spoke to her son daily before his disappearance, was extremely worried about his well-being.

Josh moved to LA to pursue a career in film and design, and was driving for Uber and Lyft to support himself.

"He was doing what it took to go after his dream," Hartley said. "To hear this news, as opposed to hearing Josh has got this all going and then it took off, it’s mind blowing."

The Los Angeles Police Department is working with Uber and Lyft to get more details about Thiede that could assist investigators in the search. Social media pages have been flooded with picture and information about his car.

"Our concern is with Mr. Thiede's safety and wellbeing," Lyft said in a statement. "We have been in touch with his family and law enforcement and will continue to assist in whatever way we can."

