Lisa Vanderpump’s older brother was recently found dead in his Gloucestershire, England residence. Details about his death are still unknown, but it is suspected that he may have suffered a drug overdose.

On Sunday, Daily Mail exclusively disclosed that Vanderpump’s 59-year-old brother, Mark, was found dead on April 30. There’s still no official report on the DJ’s cause of death, but it is believed that he may have died because of drug overdose. Whether it was accidental or deliberate is still unknown as well.

The 57-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star as already issued a statement regarding her brother’s passing and she admitted that it was totally a shock for her and their family. “This has come as a shock to us all. My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this,” she said.

“He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing,” Vanderpump added. “I am trying to be supportive of his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy. We appreciate your consideration in this private and extremely difficult family time.”

Vanderpump’s brother had been featured on the 2016 British documentary “Gold Diggers and Proud.” He was known to frequently visit his sister’s Beverly Hills home and restaurants, as per E! News.

Mark, whose marriage ended after 22 years, had boasted about enjoying the company of women following his failed marriage. He admitted in June 2016 to British paper The Sun that he was “dating four or five women at a time.” He even shared that he used his wealth to pick up beautiful young women online and in night clubs.

When he appeared on Channel 5’s documentary, he confessed that he was also desperate for a more meaningful romance. “I don’t like the term sugar daddy; that’s not who I am,” he said.

Mark also loved spending time with his sister. Over the years, he shared numerous photos with her from their vacations and bonding moments at her restaurants, as per People.

Vanderpump has yet to post about her brother’s death on social media. She is reportedly heading to the U.K. for the funeral.

