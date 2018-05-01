“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna made sure cast member Lisa Vanderpump knew exactly how they felt about her shady behavior towards Dorit Kemsley following a past photoshoot.

The ladies will be back on Tuesday night for part 2 of the Season 8 reunion, and it appears Lisa V is going to receive an earful from her colleagues, who defended Dorit after the Pump owner cut her head out of a magazine spread.

In an exclusive video found on Entertainment Tonight, Lisa V denies she chose to cut Dorit’s head from her Beverly Hills Lifestyle magazine because the star was rude to staffers on set. However, her shady antics are quickly called out by Erika and Lisa R.

“You were standing there, in front of the photographer, in front of the makeup artists, you were standing there saying, ‘Oh no, don’t like any of them. Don’t like any of them,’ How do you think that makes everybody feel?” Lisa V said to Dorit.

The star went on to reveal Dorit was vocal about her dissatisfaction with the shoot and offended the staff on set. “I feel very bad about that, and I told you that then,” Kemsley said before Lisa chimed in to call her out for dancing around the truth.

“You told me that afterwards, when I told you, you can’t talk like that in front of people that are giving their time to make you look beautiful,” Lisa V replied.

The star insisted that aside from Dorit not liking the photos, her head was left out of the spread due to a last minute editorial decision. Lisa V denied plotting to remove Dorit’s head even though there is footage of her making the editorial decision a month prior to the release date.

When Dorit inquired whether Lisa V choose to cut her head off in order to punish her, Lisa R jumped in on the conversation. “It is kinda harsh to cut off someone’s head, you know?”

Before Lisa V could reply, Erika Jayne accused her of attempting to get payback after the negative shoot. The star stated Lisa V wanted to get revenge against Dorit for not doing what she wanted and making a scene on set.

Dorit previously stated she wasn’t fond of the way “RHOBH” Season 8 played out. The star, who appeared to be a villain during the recent season, compared her experience to “death by a thousand paper cuts.”

Find out if the ladies will be able to come to an understanding when part 2 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion airs on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.

Photo: Tommy Garcia/Bravo