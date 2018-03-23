Matt Damon recently weighed in on Ben Affleck’s controversial tattoo.

During his recent interview on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” Damon said that it is not his job to tell someone else what he can or cannot do with his back.

“I support him in all of his artistic expression,” he said (via People).

Noah replied, “Fair enough. That’s a good friend answer, actually.”

Affleck made headlines recently after he was spotted with the huge phoenix tattoo on his back while filming in Hawaii. Years ago, the actor said that his ink was fake.

In 2016, Jennifer Garner weighed in on Affleck’s tattoo during an interview with Vanity Fair. “You know what we would say in my hometown about that? ‘Bless his heart.’ A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario? I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes,” she said.

Years ago, Affleck’s ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, also called his tattoo “awful.”

“It’s awful! What are you doing? His tattoos always have too many colors, they shouldn’t be so colorful. They should be cooler,” she said.

Meanwhile, a slew of tattoo artists also reacted to Affleck’s phoenix mark recently. Some of them said that they applaud the actor for his courage, while others were not impressed by the design of the tattoo.

Marco Cerretelli, a tattoo artist at The Honorable Society Tattoo Parlor and Lounge, told the Huffington Post that he is not convinced Affleck’s tattoo is a post-breakup ink.

“I can’t think of anybody that would get a permanent thing on your body to constantly remind them of a failed relationship, especially a back piece, and I’ve been tattooing for 26 years… As for the design, Ben has probably looked around and picked the artist that he liked. If he’s happy with it… that’s all that matters,” he said.

Daniel Winter, a tattoo artist from Los Angeles, said, “That tattoo itself represents a time in his life. Typically, people don’t get tattoos because of the response it wil elicit from others; you get a tattoo for you. Ben got a tattoo for Ben.”

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter