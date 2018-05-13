Meghan Markle previously hinted about having a baby girl even before she met Prince Harry.

Three years ago, the “Suits” star bought herself a Cartier Tank Françoise watch, which costs roughly around $6,000. Markle also gave her watch a personal touch when she had the letters “M.M” engraved on it.

“When I found out ‘Suits’ had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. I had it engraved on the back. ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them,” she said (via Express).

A year after her interview, Markle met Prince Harry. The couple will soon tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. After their wedding, royal fans are anticipating that they will have a baby soon. Prince William and Kate Middleton had their first child two years after they tied the knot in 2011.

But Bookies Ladbrokes said that it is possible for Markle and Prince Harry to announce that they are having a baby sometime next year.

“If Harry and Meghan are lucky enough to start a family then it seems an absolute no-brainer they’ll want to be joined by a little baby sooner, rather than later,” Jessica Bridges of Ladbrokes told Express.

Markle’s former agent, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, also revealed that her former client would love to have children.

“Meghan and I were at an event in the Cayman Islands and Meghan discussed her future with me, and I said to her: ‘Meghan, what about kids? Would you like to have children?’ She said to me, ‘I would absolutely love to have children, and I can’t wait to be a mother,’” she said.

The agent and Markle’s conversation took place sometime in the summer of 2016 when the former actress met Prince Harry.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool