Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has requested the royal family to exercise love, unity, and forgiveness after the royal wedding.

The author also said that she is open to speaking with her younger sister if she will reach out to her first.

“I feel a religious and moral obligation to be open to her and not be vindictive or isolating or hurt. This should ride on her conscience as a moral obligation to at some point communicate with me and be united rather than divider – as that was the whole message [of Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon],” she said (via Express).

“If she wants to do the morally and religiously right thing then she will and I’m open to that. I will wait to hear from her. I’m not going to beat my head against a wall. If she feels that the Markles are not worthy and excludes us, I think this is going against the tenets of her baptismal vows and everything in the church,” she added.

Samantha has been at the center of countless controversies, and she has also been criticized by royal fans for speaking negatively about Markle. She previously revealed that she is working on a book called “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.” The book will mostly center on Markle and her relationship with their side of the family.

Meanwhile, during her recent interview, Samantha, who suffers from MS, also gave an update about her dad Thomas Markle Sr. She said that Thomas is still in the hospital, and he has been asked by his doctors to take blood thinners.

Thomas suffered from a stroke just days before the royal wedding. He underwent surgery at a charity hospital in Mexico last week.

“He’s always going to be regretting that he couldn’t walk Meghan down the aisle,” Samantha said in reference to Thomas.

But Samantha has another suggestion for Prince Harry and Markle. “I think Meghan and Harry should pick him up in a jet and take him to Buckingham Palace. After all, he did miss out on the wedding. I think he should have a lovely tea and a tour,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Jane Barlow - WPA Pool