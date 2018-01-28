Netflix is adding plenty of new movies and TV shows in February. Whether you want to see a family movie or a mob drama, the streaming platform has something for everyone. These are the best new titles being added to Netflix in February 2018:

“Ella Enchanted” (Feb. 1) If Netflix users are looking for a family movie, this 2004 flick is perfect. Hathaway plays Ella (Anne Hathaway), whose fairy godmother (Vivica A. Fox) gives her the ability to do everything she told. It’s a parent’s dream, but it becomes a curse when Ella’s mother dies and an evil stepmother enters the picture. Ella eventually decides to find her fairy godmother to lift the spell.

“Kill Bill Vol. 1” (Feb. 1) The Bride (Uma Thurman) wakes up from a coma several years after an ex-lover tried to murder her on her wedding day. She wants revenge, and her hit list is long. Director Quentin Tarantino’s 2004 sequel, “Kill Bill Vol. 2,” is also being added to Netflix.

Photo: Miramax

“Goodfellas” (Feb. 1) The 1990 crime drama follows Henry (Ray Liotta) as he grows up in the mob. He quickly rises through the ranks, but his fall from grace will be even faster. The film also stars Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, who won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role.

“The Hurt Locker” (Feb. 1) Staff Sgt. William James (Jeremy Renner), Sgt. J.T. Sanborn (Anthony Mackie) and Specialist Owen Eldridge (Brian Geraghty) are soldiers in Baghdad nearing the end of their tour of duty. However, they aren’t safe yet. The movie won best picture and several other catergories at the 2010 Oscars.

“Meet the Parents” (Feb. 1) This 2000 comedy follows Greg (Ben Stiller) as he meets the parents of his girlfriend Pam (Teri Polo) before he proposes. Her mother (Blythe Danner) is nice enough, but her overprotective father (Robert De Niro) tests his limits.

“The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” (Feb. 18) Joel McHale is finally back to hosting! Though he isn’t reviving “The Soup,” the weekly half-hour series is set to show McHale taking a “sharp, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe.”

“Bates Motel” Season 5 (Feb. 20) The killer A&E series wrapped up last spring, but Netflix users can finally catch up in February. The final season picks up two years after the death of Norma (Vera Farmiga), but Norman (Freddie Highmore) is keeping her body preserved in the basement.

