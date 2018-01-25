Winter months like February are the perfect time to curl up and watch a movie on Netflix, but the service can’t hold onto every movie. Several movies and TV shows will be leaving the streaming platform, and these are the titles worth checking out before they disappear:

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (leaving Feb. 1) Is it a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie? Either way, it’s definitely not a Valentine’s Day movie, so get your last Jack Skellington fix before Tim Burton’s beloved flick leaves Netflix. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” follows Halloweentown’s pumpkin king as he plots to take over Christmas.

Photo: Touchstone Pictures

“How To Steal A Million” (leaving Feb. 1) Audrey Hepburn and Peter O’Toole star in this classic 1966 film. When an art collector lends his forged Venus sculpture to a museum, trouble ensues.

“Tin Man” (leaving Feb. 1) This 2007 miniseries is an adult take on L. Frank Baum’s classic “The Wizard of Oz.” Zooey Deschanel stars as DG, a waitress who gets caught in a cyclone and ends up in “The O.Z.” (Outer Zone). The 207 miniseries is four-and-a-half hours, so it’s a quick binge-watch — which is good because you only have a few days left before it disappears from Netflix.

“Silver Streak” (Feb. 1) This 1978 comedy stars Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor, so you know you’ll laugh. Wilder is a book editor who needs a car thief’s help to save his new love interest after he witnesses a murder on a train.

“Before I Go To Sleep” (Feb. 15) Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth star in this thriller. A woman wakes up everyday with no memories of her past after she survives a brutal assault.

“Save The Date” (Feb. 16) This indie rom-com stars Alison Brie and Lizzy Caplan as sisters with very different romantic lives. While Brie’s character is going crazy planning her wedding, Caplan’s artistic character struggles to figure out what she really wants.

“Jane Got A Gun” (Feb. 24) Natalie Portman plays Jane Hammond (Natalie Portman), a wife and mother, in this 2015 western. When her outlaw husband comes home with bullet wounds, Jane prepares for the worst. She heads to an ex-lover (Joel Edgerton) for help and prepares for a showdown with her husband’s enemy.

See all the titles leaving Netflix in February 2018 on IGN.