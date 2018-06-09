On the first day of E3 2018, Electronic Arts did not just introduce its upcoming games, it also unveiled a new PC subscription service called Origin Access Premier.

According to Eurogamer, Origin Access Premier will give subscribers access to new games as they arrive. The catch is that the moment the new games go live on this new program, subscribers can play them right away even though they have yet to launch publicly.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson proudly announced that the Premier subscription service will feature “all our new PC games.” So what can interested players expect from this service? Well, they’ll have access to the next “FIFA” and “Madden” games, as well as “Battlefield V” later this year. And they’ll also have access to BioWare’s “Anthem” when it arrives next year.

Aside from the four new games singled out during EA Play, the Premier service will also grant members unlimited access to “The Sims 4,” as per GameSpot.

EA already has Origin Access on PC, a service similar to the EA Access program for Xbox One. Both give subscribers the ability to play pre-release trials of upcoming titles. They also enable access to The Vault, which is a collection of more than 100 full games. Lastly, they offer a 10 percent discount on all purchases from Origin.

With EA’s new Origin Access Premier, players won’t be limited to just accessing the trials before the new games go live. They will have access to the official release versions once they go live. Plus, the full games will be available through the new subscription service before they are commercially released, Polygon has learned.

Below is the list of the early access dates for the four games confirmed to come to Origin Access Premier:

“Madden NFL 19” will go live on Aug. 2 ahead of Aug. 10 public launch

“FIFA 19” will go live on Sept. 20 ahead of Sept. 28 public launch

“Battlefield V” will go live on Oct. 11 ahead of Oct. 19 public launch

“Anthem” will go live on Feb. 15, 2019 ahead of Feb. 22, 2019 public launch

Origin Access Premier is set to launch this summer, but no specific date was given yet. The service will cost $14.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The program includes all benefits offered by Origin Access, which costs $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year.

Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson