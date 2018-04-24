Meghan Markle was recently left out of the official royal baby announcement from the Kensington Palace.

On Monday, April 23, Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child. Immediately after, a statement from the palace was released.

“Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101 hours. The baby weighs 8 pounds 7 ounces. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth,” the statement read.

On the palace’s official Twitter account, it was written, “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Royal fans immediately noticed that Markle’s name was not mentioned in the tweet. Marlene Koenig, a British and European royalty expert, explained why Prince Harry’s fiancée’s name was left out.

“Meghan is not a member of the royal family yet, she is not a relative at this time. Meghan is Harry’s fiancée but is not yet Auntie Meghan. If the baby had been born after the wedding, Meghan would certainly have been included. It is not a snub,” Koenig told Harper’s Bazaar.

Meanwhile, Middleton and Prince William left St. Mary’s Hospital just seven hours after the Duchess gave birth to their third child. She was photographed carrying her newborn baby while wearing a red dress, which is said to be a tribute to the late Princess Diana.

While speaking with the reporters, Prince William said that he was very happy and delighted. He also thanked everyone who camped out of the hospital to wait for the baby’s birth.

“Thrice the worry now,” Prince William joked. But on a more serious note, the Duke of Cambridge addressed the crowd and said (via The Telegraph), “We didn’t keep you waiting too long this time.”

When asked when the baby’s name will be revealed, Prince William said that it will be very soon.

Before leaving the hospital, Prince George and Princess Charlotte also visited their youngest sibling with their dad. The adorable Princess Charlotte, who turns three next month, waved to the crowd and even looked over her shoulder to bid them goodbye.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool