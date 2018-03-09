Hallmark Channel might only be a few episodes into Season 5 of “When Calls the Heart,” but a lot’s already happening. Fans were thrilled when Jack (Daniel Lissing) returned home to Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) last week and their excitement will only continue as the lovebirds plan their big wedding.

The nuptials won’t air until the March 18th episode, but this Sunday’s broadcast still includes a lot of Jack-Elizabeth sweetness. In this exclusive sneak-peek video of the new episode (seen above), Jack tells Elizabeth that he’s working on a surprise for her. It’s clear she’s not too fond of him leaving again, even though it’ll only be for a couple of days, but she’s curious what he’s got planned for her.

She asks him to spill the details of what he’s doing, but he keeps his mouth shut, wanting it to truly be a surprise. Before he leaves, Elizabeth double-checks to make sure he’s okay because he hasn’t opened up to her about his time fighting at the Northern Territories since he’s been back. He quickly tells her that he’s fine and there’s not much to talk before giving her a kiss and heading out.

Photo: Crown Media / Ricardo Hubbs

During the rest of the episode, titled “Open Hearts,” Elizabeth works to uncover what’s been troubling one of her young students, while Abigail (Lori Loughlin) tries to find a way to keep the town’s bank from going under. Meanwhile, Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) continues to plan Jack and Elizabeth’s wedding, completely going overboard in the process.

In the last episode, fans watched as Jack and Elizabeth, after reuniting and catching up, asked Rosemary to help with their wedding details. She agreed to help, but she also had some other items on her plate when she was surprised by her childhood best friend, Sophia (Ali Liebert), who showed up in Rosemary’s dress shop out of nowhere. The old friends embraced and took a little time to reacquaint themselves.

Elsewhere, the bank informed some of its patrons that it was having troubles and needed more time to get funds for withdrawals. Despite the hard times for the town, the newly-returned Jack surprised Elizabeth with the empty property he purchased for the two of them and their future family. That was one huge surprise, and it seems like he’ll have yet another one for her in Sunday’s new episode.

“When Calls the Heart” Season 5 airs on Hallmark Channel on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.