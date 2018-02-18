Tonight brings the moment Hearties have been waiting a long time for, Hallmark Channel’s Season 5 premiere of “When Calls the Heart.”

What started as a TV movie in 2013 quickly turned into a hit show when it premiered back in 2014. Now, a few years and a few seasons later, the series is bigger than ever. Fans gather in groups on Facebook to chat about their love of the heartwarming show, and chat via hashtags on Twitter.

Viewers will have a lot to talk about after the first episode of Season 5, titled “Believing,” airs at 9 p.m. EST on Sunday. The last season ended in April 2017, with a Christmas special airing in December, but now “When Calls the Heart” is back with a slew of new episodes.

In Sunday’s broadcast, “Abigail (Lori Loughlin) leaves town to testify on behalf of Henry (Martin Cummins) while Bill (Jack Wagner) joins her, but will testify against him,” the synopsis reveals.

Photo: Crown Media/Ricardo Hubbs

Not one to give up, Abigail tries to convince a strict judge to give Henry another chance, but it seems like her efforts might be for nothing. Meanwhile, with Bill away, Lee (Kavan Smith) becomes acting sheriff. Despite encouragement from Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), Lee’s not so sure he’s the right guy for the job.

“Still anxiously awaiting Jack’s return from the Northern Territories, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) is given a diversion thanks to a surprise visit from her sister, Julie (Charlotte Hegele), who reveals to Elizabeth the surprising career path she’s decided to take,” the synopsis continues. “Clara (Eva Bourne) thinks it may be time for a break from Jesse (Aren Buchholz) but becomes jealous when she sees Jesse spending time with Julie.”

The episode will also see a surprising arrest after Dr. Carson (Paul Greene) attempts to stop a traveling salesman from selling a tonic that’s causing a stomachache epidemic in town.

See what all of your Hope Valley favorites are up to when “When Calls the Heart” Season 5 begins Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. EST on Hallmark Channel. Stay tuned to the network after it ends for the premiere of the new reality show “Meet the Peetes” at 10 p.m. EST.