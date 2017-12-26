There is good news and bad news for Android owners who have been jealous of the currently iOS-exclusive HQ Trivia app. The twice-daily (except on weekends) live trivia game captured the public’s attention with its addictive, cash-based hook and charismatic host, Scott Rogowsky.

The good news is that, as promised earlier in December, HQ Trivia is coming to Android in the near future. The bad news is that its full release has been slightly delayed in favor of a limited Android beta, Business Insider reported. According to the official HQ Trivia Twitter account, the app missed its original Christmas release date on Android and should instead be out by the beginning of 2018.

Android update: we’re in limited beta as of Christmas Day & are working quickly on patches, so we can continue to roll it out to more testers throughout the week. Our goal is to make it available to ALL by Jan. 1.







Pre-register for updates: https://t.co/h47yTsixNJ — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) December 26, 2017

Android owners who want to be alerted when the app finally goes live can pre-register on the Google Play store right now. If the HQ Twitter account is to be believed, they should be able to finally join in on the fun after recovering from their New Year’s Eve escapades, at the latest.

HQ Trivia rose to prominence in the last few months of 2017 with a simple hook: Play regularly scheduled trivia games, complete with a live host, on smartphones and potentially make money, all for free. Each game starts with a prize pool and any players who make it to the end of the 12-question, single-elimination question gauntlet split the cash equally among themselves. Player counts and dollar amounts rose precipitously as HQ grew in popularity, with normal games starting at $1,500 with hundreds of thousands of players in each game at the time of writing.

The app also gained notoriety after a The Daily Beast report in November revealed the extreme gag order that had been placed on regular host Scott Rogowsky by his superiors. Rogowsky was, per the report, not even allowed to tell media that he “enjoys making people happy and giving them the trivia they want.” Since then, things have lightened up and Rogowsky made the media rounds, including an appearance on “Good Morning America.”