While fans are still going to have to wait until 2019 for the final season of "Game of Thrones," the wait may now be less painful, as it appears the show will air during the earlier part of the year.

According to Maisie Williams, who portrays Arya Stark on the HBO series, the show is returning to its usual late March-early April air dates, after airing Season 7 in July and August of 2017. The show is taking time off the air in 2018 in order to finish filming the final six episodes.

"We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]. That's a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes," she told the UK's Metro. "There's a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities."

HBO previously confirmed that the series would return in 2019, but didn't reveal a date. It had been hinted that the series wouldn't return in 2018 since Season 7 came to an end.

Fans will need to wait to see how the story comes to an end, as the cast isn't revealing any spoilers, though some potential script leaks have indicated how the series could come to an end.

As for her character's journey, Williams admitted that she has always wanted Arya's story to end in a way where she is able to find peace and reconcile the demons that have haunted her over the seasons and turned her from a tomboy daughter of a lord to a ruthless assassin.

"I've always said I wanted her to find peace. The things that have been driving her through her story have been very bitter and twisted and aggressive," she said. "I would love for Arya to find her true self again and let go of this anger and revenge that's accompanied her on this journey. I'd love for her to be happy."

For now, fans will still have to wait to find out when in April 2019 the first episode would premiere.

