Fans are eager for any scraps of info they can get about what will happen on the final season of "Game of Thrones," and now, they may have a few clues as to what will occur in some of the show's first episodes when Season 8 airs in 2019.

According to Watchers on the Wall, some potentially telling scenes have already been shot featuring main characters—most specifically, Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen (Kit Harington), and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

According to the site, the scenes were filmed at Shane's Castle in Belfast, which is the location used for scenes that take place in the crypts of Winterfell. The location was last used for Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya's (Maisie Williams) reunion in Season 7, when they stood in front of Ned's (Sean Bean) statue. At least the first two episodes of the season are expected to see scenes short at the site, ones that likely include both Harington and Dinklage's characters.

Considering the last time fans saw the two characters, Tyrion was looking at the door to Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) quarters with a worried expression, after seeing Jon enter it. On the other side of the door, the two were having sex, and Tyrion seemed worried about them being intimate with one another—even though none of them know about the familial connection that Jon and Daenerys share.

Likely, if he was concerned about Daenerys having a lover because of what it could mean when it came to her reign, he may be seeking out time with Jon in order to warn him that they need to both focus on the battles they face, against both the White Walkers and Cersei (Lena Headey). With that warning could come the indication that a romantic relationship is not something they should be seeking at the moment.

Interestingly enough, the site also mentioned that the scene ends with a horn being blown in the distance. Though it was only heard once, which is not the signal for White Walkers, a horn at the gate is usually the symbol of approaching riders. That could mean it will be when fans see the various members of the Night's Watch, as well as Beric (Richard Dormer) and Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) again, as they may be riding to Winterfell to warn that the Night King and his army have breached the Wall.

"Game of Thrones" is expected to return to HBO in 2019.

