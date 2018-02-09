While real life has Meghan Markle spending Valentine’s Day with her fiancé Prince Harry this year, ahead of their May wedding, she’s also known to have had fun with the holiday onscreen in the past. The “Suits” actress starred in two Hallmark Channel movies, including the 2016 Countdown to Valentine’s Day flick “Dater’s Handbook.”

If you didn’t get a chance to see the movie when it first premiered two years ago, or just want to watch it again during the holiday season, Hallmark Channel is giving fans the opportunity to see the film on Saturday at 11 a.m. EST. The romance is also available to stream on YouTube, Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu, starting at $7.99. You can spend part of your weekend curled up on the couch seeing the future royal fall in love on TV.

“Realizing she has a recurring habit of picking the wrong type of guy, Cassandra Barber (Markle) turns to relationship expert, Dr. Susie, and her latest self-help book, ‘The Dater’s Handbook’ to help with her ailing love life,” the movie’s synopsis explains.

Photo: Crown Media / Liane Hentscher

Cass decides to follow the book’s advice to determine if a potential suitor is the right option for her, but this leads to the ultimate choice between reliable George (Jonathan Scarfe) and outgoing Robert (Kristoffer Palaha). While she doesn’t want to revert back to old dating habits, Cass is worried that this time things are different and her heart is finally telling her the truth.

Viewers will likely be able to guess the outcome of Markle’s Valentine’s Day movie, but that’s part of what she said she loves about the network’s movies. She enjoys how simple and uplifting they are.

“I think Hallmark is such an amazing network to work for,” she said in an interview with Hallmark. “This is my second Hallmark movie that I’ve done and it’s just really heartwarming and affirming and validating, and I think, especially in this day and age, it’s so nice for families to be able to all watch programming together.”

The other aspect the actress appreciated about this movie in particular was that it had a great message about love and how to go about looking for it.

“I’m just drawn to how relatable this script is,” Markle said. “When I first read it, I thought, ‘You know, there’s so many women who are going to connect to this story about finding the balance in work and also in relationships and just trying to find love.’”

Less than a year later, the star found love herself and started dating Prince Harry. Another year after that and they were engaged. Seems like filming this Valentine’s Day movie was just the luck she needed.