Anyone who enjoyed viewing the total solar eclipse that occurred August is in for some good news: there’s another eclipse coming up, and this time it’s a lunar one.

The eclipse is set to happen at the end of January, on the 31st. The one drawback, however, is that it won’t span the entire country the way the total solar eclipse did. This time around, only people in the western portion of the United States will be able to see the total eclipse, in addition to those in Asia, the Pacific and Australia, according to NASA.

A total lunar eclipse happens when the sun, Earth and moon all perfectly align and the Earth blocks the sun’s light from reaching the moon. This leaves the moon in shadow but some light from the sun, that manages to get around the Earth through its atmosphere, ends up hitting the moon still. This is why photos of the moon from a lunar eclipse show it with an orangey, gold, color to it.

Photo: NASA

When the total lunar eclipse rolls around, it will be visible in partiality for three hours and 23 minutes, but it will only be in totality, the point when the moon is totally in shadow, for an hour and 16 minutes, according to NASA.

Around the world, two lunar eclipses happen each year, but this one is special because it will be visible from parts of the U.S. which doesn't always happen. NASA has a map available that shows which regions will be able to see the eclipse and at what time it will be visible. While the eclipse won’t be visible in the more eastern parts of the country in full, it will be possible for people there to see a bit of the effect of the eclipse once the full moon sets.

Unlike with the solar eclipse, there’s no necessary equipment or viewers needed to see the lunar eclipse. Viewers won’t be looking at the sun so there’s no need to protect the eyes because the moon will merely be reflecting light, and it will be even less light than it usually does. The main things viewers of the eclipse will need are anything necessary for being outside for a few hours. That likely means a comfortable place to sit for most people, warm clothes for those who plan to view the eclipse from a place where it’s cold, or bug spray for those in warmer climates.

A full list of upcoming and past lunar and solar eclipses can be viewed on NASA’s website.

Photo: NASA