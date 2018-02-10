There is no stopping Kate Middleton from going on official tours and visits even during her third pregnancy!

The Duchess of Cambridge has a full schedule this month even though her due date is already nearing. Middleton is expected to give birth to her third child in April, and it is possible that her final appearance will be scheduled for March.

Before giving birth to Princess Charlotte on May 2, Middleton also had a packed schedule until March 2015. Initially, she and Prince William were supposed to welcome the princess in April, but she arrived a few days later. The Telegraph shared a photo of Middleton during her last official engagement before giving birth to Princess Charlotte, and the snap was taken in March 2015.

Following Princess Charlotte’s birth, Prince William and Middleton decided to leave London and move to Anmer Hall, where they are still residing. The royal couple wanted to prioritize the safety and privacy of their kids, according to Vanity Fair.

“William doesn’t want George and Charlotte going through some of the experiences he went through growing up. Everything he does regarding his family is very deliberate,” a source close to the couple told the publication.

Meanwhile, Middleton is expected to return to her official engagements between three to four months after giving birth to her third child. In 2015, the duchess went back to work just four months after Princess Charlotte was born. The Telegraph writer Sally Peck noted that Middleton, as well as other moms should be given longer maternity leaves so that they can take care of their children.

As of late, it is still unclear when Middleton will return to work after she gives birth to her third child. After all, her due date is just an estimate, and it isn’t cast in stone. But it is guaranteed that when Middleton returns to work, she will continue promoting mental health through Heads Together, among several other things.

Photo: Eddie Mulholland - Pool/Getty Images