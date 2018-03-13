Apple has finally provided a date for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the tech giant’s first major event of the year. This year, the event will start on June 4 and run through June 8.

For the second year in a row, Apple will hold the event at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, as opposed to the Moscone Center in San Francisco, where the company used to regularly hold the event.

Photo: Ben Miller/Flickr

Tickets will go on sale for the latest iteration of Apple’s annual event on March 22 at 10 a.m. PT. The tickets will be made available through Apple’s dedicated WWDC site. Starting March 23, registrants will be chosen at random by Apple to receive tickets.

While the multi-day event is a big draw for developers who build apps and services for Apple platforms, WWDC also marks the first look at upcoming updates and releases expected from the Cupertino, California-based company.

Apple is expected to unveil new details about future versions of iOS—its mobile operating system that runs on iPhones and iPads—and macOS—it’s laptop and desktop operating system found in its line of Macs and MacBook computers.

As is typical for Apple, rumors have been swirling about its upcoming operating system updates. While recent reports indicate that Apple will take a more patient approach after some embarrassing issues due to quick releases, the company is still expected to show off some new features and flourishes.

Recent rumors indicate that iOS 12 will come with a handful of new features, including expanded Animoji functionality that will let people communicate using the animated emojis in real time while on FaceTime calls. Apple is also expected to roll out a more robust “Do Not Disturb” mode that will give users more control over notifications.

Apple may also show off some new hardware during the event. Last year, the company introduced its HomePod smart speaker. This year, Apple will likely show off new models of its iPad and MacBook devices, according to a report from 9to5Mac.