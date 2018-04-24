The pros and their new athletic superstar partners are hard at work and ready to wow when they hit the ballroom floor for the official premiere of “Dancing With the Stars: Athletes” on April 30.

The new cast, which consists entirely of athletes, will be attempting to strut their stuff on the ABC reality competition series, in the hopes that after four weeks of testing their limits, they will hopefully walk away with the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. With a shortened time frame and a cast that includes several Olympians, legendary greats, and even a college student, this is sure to be the most highly competitive season the show has seen.

Photo: ABC

Before tuning in to the April 30 premiere, which begins at 8 p.m. EDT, find out where to follow the cast on social media, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. They will surely be sharing some behind-the-scenes looks at their rehearsals all season long, as well as sharing their thoughts on their competition and their partners as the season progresses.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold: #TeamTallAndSmall

Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev:

Johnny Damon and Emma Slater: #TeamHomeRun

Facebook: Damon does not have a verified page, but fans can follow Emma @TheEmmaSlater

Twitter: @JohnnyDamon; @EmmaSlaterDance

Instagram: @johnnydamon; @theemmaslater

Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe: #TeamPitchPerfect

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber: #TeamAxellent

Harding has no verified official social channels, though Sasha has tagged an Instagram account in posts that she runs. Fans can also follow their journey through Sasha’s accounts on Facebook and Twitter (Sasha Farber), and Instagram (@SashaFarber1).

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson: #TeamMoveItorLugeIt

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Facebook: Chris has no verified official page here, but Witney can be found @witcarson

Twitter: @mazdzer; @witneycarson

Instagram: @mazdzer; @witneycarson

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten: #TeamFireIceandSpice

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Facebook: Mirai doesn’t have a verified page, but Alan can be found @Dance10Alan.

Twitter: @mirai_nagasu; @Dance10Alan

Instagram: @mirainagasu; @alanbersten

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess: #TeamBackThatPassUp

Facebook: @JNO24; @sharna.burgess

Twitter: @J-No24; @SharnaBurgess

Instagram: Josh doesn't have a verified account, but Sharna does: @sharnaburgess

Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko: #TeamMirrorBallers

Facebook: Arike doesn’t have a verified page but Gleb can be found @GlebSavchenkoOfficial.

Twitter: @Arike_O; @Gleb_Savchenko

Instagram: @arike_ogunbowale; @glebsavchenkoofficial

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson: #TeamJustFriends

Facebook: @adaripp89. Jenna does not have a verified page.

Twitter: @adaripp; @Dance10Jenna

Instagram: @adaripp; @dance10jenna

The cast's official identities were officially announced on "Good Morning America" on April 13, though several members had their identities leaked ahead of time. Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding, Jennie Finch Daigle, Jamie Anderson and Josh Norman had all had their named floated as potential contestants prior to the official announcement, though nothing had been confirmed by them or ABC.

The cast seems well-rounded in terms of the athletes competing as well, which bodes well for the competitive nature the show likely wants to foster during the mini-season. While most of the competitors are former or current stars from the Olympics, there is also some balance with a pro football player in Norman, a former baseball great in Damon and even a college star in Ogunbowale.

"Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.