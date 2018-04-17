Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed’s statue has been removed from Harrods and has been relocated to his garden in Oxted, Surrey.

A spokesperson for Harrods confirmed that the statue has been removed from the store 20 years after Princess Diana and Al-Fayed’s deaths. The couple passed away in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. The statues have now been returned to Al-Fayed’s dad, Mohamed Al Fayed, who used to be the owner or Harrods.

During his interview with the Daily Mail, Mohamed talked about his son’s statue and said that he’s happy it is now with him in Oxted.

“It is a blessing and a comfort to have the statue of Dodi and Princess Diana in the privacy of our family home after having shared it with the public for so many years in Harrods. Dodi was a wonderful son who lived life to the full and this statue of both of them at one of the happiest times of their lives is a perpetual memory to their love and fulfilled lives,” he said (via People).

A spokesperson for Harrods said that they have decided to take the statue out after they were informed by Prince William and Prince Harry that they have commissioned a new sculpture.

Earlier this year, Michael Ward, the managing director of Harrods, said, “We’re very proud to have welcomed people from around the world to visit the memorial for the past 20 years. With the announcement of the new official memorial statue to Diana, Princess of Wales, we feel that the time is right to return this memorial to Mr. Al Fayed and for the public to be invited to pay their respects at the palace.”

Princess Diana and Al Fayed were in a romantic relationship at the time of their death. Judy Wade, a royal biographer, said that Al Fayed became a distraction for Princess Diana.

“Dodi had private jets and yachts at his disposal. St. Tropez in the summer is the haunt of the British paparazzi. Perhaps Diana wanted to be photographed frolicking with Dodi to make Hasnat pay for their recent rows,” Wade wrote in her book “Diana; The Intimate Portrait” (via People).

Photo: Getty Images/JOHN D MCHUGH/AFP