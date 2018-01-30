Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be spending the night before their royal wedding apart.

It's a royal tradition for the groom and bride-to-be to spend the night before their big day away from each other. The "Suits" actress and the Duke are expected to follow this practice. According to Hello!, Markle may choose to stay in one of Windsor Castle's private apartments. It's always a great choice to stay near the venue to control pre-wedding nerves or do any last-minute preparation.

The place is special for the royal family, especially Queen Elizabeth II as it is the monarch's favorite weekend home. In addition, it's a grade 1-listed castle which includes luxury bedrooms that are perfect to accommodate Markle's family and friends.

Another great option for Markle is the Frogmore House. The 17th-century English country house is only half a mile south of the Windsor Castle. The location is special for Prince Harry and Markle as it was where they had their official engagement photos taken.

In fact, according to an insider, Prince Harry and Markle wish to hold their reception at Frogmore House. Unfortunately, their choice was "gently vetoed" because it was deemed more "practical" to have it at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle instead.

Another option for Markle is the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Sophie Wessex and her family spent the night there before her wedding to Prince Edward. But the place might not be available for the "Horrible Bosses" star as Prince Andrew has occupied it since 2004 and might likely offer it to his daughter Princess Eugenie, who is also getting married in autumn.

The last royal wedding at St. George was Peter and Autumn Phillips' in 2008. For their big day, Autumn opted to stay at Windsor.

Meanwhile, when Kate Middleton and Prince William got married in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge stayed the night before her wedding at The Goring Hotel in Belgravia. The hotel was a quick 10-minute drive to Westminster Abbey where the last royal wedding took place.

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle have been leading the preparations for their big day. Donald Trump has already said that he has not received an invitation. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie, who is among Prince Harry's celebrity friends, is not expecting an invite to the royal wedding too.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall