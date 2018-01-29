Margot Robbie thinks that she will not get an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

During Robbie's rise to fame, the "Suicide Squad" actress made friends with some of popular personalities, including Prince Harry. During her recent interview on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show," co-host Jackie "O" Henderson asked her if she and Prince Harry are friends.

"I wouldn't say we're close," Robbie said (via Daily Mail) about her friendship with Prince Harry. "We see each other every so often at a party here or there, but not close friends."

Prince Harry and Markle's upcoming royal wedding is among the most awaited events this year. Thus, the "Wolf of Wall Street" star was asked if she will be invited to the Duke and "Horrible Bosses" actress' nuptials. "No, definitely not that close!" Robbie replied.

Back in 2016, Robbie told E! News that she met Prince Harry through Cara Delevingne. "Well, he's friends with Cara [Delevingne]," Robbie explained. "They've know each other for years, and we met through friends."

Although her connection with the prince is something that most don't get the chance to have, the "I, Tonya" actress confessed that she did not tell her mom about it. "Yeah, it's really odd," Robbie continued. "I didn't tell my family. When I go to see my family my mom's telling me about Murphy, our dog, and mundane things like that!"

Robbie confessed that Prince Harry is "pretty quick on text," but she's slow. "Unlike me—I write back four days later, weeks later sometimes," she revealed.

Robbie so said that when she first met Prince Harry, she confused him for Ed Sheeran and that Markle's fiancé was "really offended." But in her defense, she noted that, "He wasn't wearing a crown though! Like, I don't know it's a prince!"

As for Prince Harry and Markle's wedding guests, Donald Trump already said that he did not receive an invite to the royal wedding. The president of the United States declined to address if he is interested in witnessing the duke and the actress' nuptials but stressed that he wants the groom and the bride to be happy.

According to an insider, it is unlikely for Trump and former POTUS Barack Obama to get an invite to the royal wedding. The British family does this to avoid diplomatic issues.

"President Trump will not be invited because the wedding will be for friends and family only," an insider told Daily Mail. "It won't be a state occasion. If Mr Obama was invited, the invitation could look like a snub to Mr Trump, and His Royal Highness would not wish to cause a diplomatic row."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall