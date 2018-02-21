Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles don't have any kids together. But just like the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall has two children from a previous marriage too.

Camilla becomes a stepmother to Prince William and Prince Harry after marrying Prince Charles. In a similar way, the Prince of Wales has become a stepfather to her two children from her previous marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles - Tom Barker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

Here are the things you need to know about Camilla's children.

Tom Parker Bowles

Tom was born on Dec. 18, 1974. Prince Charles is not just a stepdad for him because the royal is also his godfather. According to him, he was naughty when he was younger.

"I was naughty, partied a bit hard. When I was younger I got sacked all the time," Tom said (via Town & Country).

There was a time when Prince Charles was reportedly furious after Tom got involved in drugs because the royal was the patron of the drugs charity Phoenix House. Prince Charles was angry and concerned at the same time, according to BBC court correspondent Jennie Bond.

Tom reassured the Prince of Wales that he had never taken drugs in front of Prince William and Prince Harry, who were his good friends.

Tom loves eating and is a successful food writer. He wrote several cookbook series, serves as "The Mail on Sunday's" restaurant critic and as a judge on culinary reality shows and competition. Tom is also a contributor to Esquire.

Tom married fashion editor Sara Buys in 2005. The couple is blessed with two children, 10-year-old Lola and 7-year-old Freddy.

Laura Lopes

Camilla's daughter, Laura, was born on Jan. 1, 1978. She attended Catholic boarding school and Oxford Brookes University before she started her career in arts. Laura co-founded Eleven, a fine art gallery in Belgravia in 2006.

Laura is married to Harry Lopes, a former Calvin Klein model. Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry attended their wedding in 2006. The Lopeses have three children, Eliza, 10, and twin sons, Louis and Gus, 9.

In related news, Laura and Tom's mom reportedly wanted to be the queen. Camilla 's handwriting reveals that the Duchess loves the limelight. Camilla is likely to get what she wants as Prince Charles is the heir to the throne.

"Camilla's writing has a large size with wide and irregular word and letter spacing," said Tracey Trussell, a handwriting expert and founder of Handright.co.uk. "It means she adores being in the limelight. She craves respect and would love to be Queen."

Photo: Getty Images/Matt Cardy