Adult film star Stormy Daniels sued President Donald Trump on Tuesday claiming the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she signed with the president — prohibiting her from discussing the relationship she shared with him in the past — is invalid.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, shared a close relationship with Trump between 2006 and 2007 — the nature and details of which the porn-star has refrained from divulging in public due to an NDA signed by both parties on Oct. 28, 2016, days before the 2016 election day.

According to the NDA, Daniels received $130,000 in exchange for keeping information regarding the president’s relationship with her and any other sexual partners a secret. She was also not allowed to share any texts or pictures sent by Trump or disclose any information pertaining to their relationship with anyone except the few people who already knew about it.

Throughout the agreement, Trump is referred to as David Dennison, and Clifford as Peggy Peterson. An accompanying side letter, which reveals Clifford’s true identity, but keeps Trump’s name redacted, was also signed by both the parties. Dennison is indeed Trump, confirmed Clifford’s lawyer.

Clifford’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, claimed Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, reminded his client of the NDA as recently as Feb. 27, warning her to keep her side of the deal.

However, Avenatti filed a suit with the Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging only Cohen and not Trump signed both the NDA and the side letter. As evidence, Clifford’s lawyer showed the NDA documents and the blanks where Dennison was supposed to sign, did not contain signatures, NBC News reported.

Hence, the suit claimed the hushed agreement and the side letter "were never formed, and therefore do not exist, because, among other things, Mr. Trump never signed the agreements."

"In the alternative, Plaintiff seeks an order of this Court declaring that the agreements in the forms set out in Exhibits 1 and 2 are invalid, unenforceable, and/or void under the doctrine of unconscionability,” the suit added.

"To be clear, the attempts to intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence and 'shut her up' in order to 'protect Mr. Trump' continue unabated," the suit said. "On or about February 27, 2018, Mr. Trump's attorney Mr. Cohen surreptitiously initiated a bogus arbitration proceeding against Ms. Clifford in Los Angeles."

If the NDA is declared null and void by the court, Clifford will be free to speak in public about her alleged affair with Trump.

Cohen acknowledged paying Daniels, but did not elaborate on why the payments were made to her. The lawsuit also accused Cohen of using threats and intimidation tactics to silence his client.

According to the suit, Cohen, in January, "concerned the truth would be disclosed ... through intimidation and coercive tactics, forced Ms. Clifford into signing a false statement wherein she stated that reports of her relationship with Mr. Trump were false."

