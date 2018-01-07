Each year, the Hollywood Foreign Press welcomes one celebrity offspring to help present awards at the annual show, and this event is no different. Taking the stage at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards will be actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s eldest daughter Simone Garcia Johnson.

While in past years Johnson’s role would have been referred to as Miss Golden Globe, the show is changing things up this time around, making Johnson the first ever Golden Globe Ambassador. Before the ceremony airs on Sunday, get to know the Rock’s daughter.

She’s Still In High School

Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

Not only is Johnson a full-time student, but at just 16-years-old, she’s also an IMG model. When she’s not making an impression in the industry, she’s completing the 11th grade and enjoying her favorite subject, psychology.

She’s An Activist

A post shared by Simone ♔ (@simonegjohnson) on Jan 1, 2018 at 7:04am PST

Johnson has made it known she’s a big supporter of women’s rights, the Black Lives Matter movement and transgender rights. Like other powerful women in Hollywood, she has helped promote the Time’s Up initiative, which aims to aid those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault or abuse of any kind in their place of work.

“I want to use this platform to use my voice, and I want to be a role model to young people everywhere,” Johnson told Teen Vogue of her role as the Golden Globe Ambassador. “What people should know about our generation is that we are very passionate about our ideas, and we’re very passionate about the things that we feel need to be changed.”

She’s Close To Her Parents

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Christopher Polk/Getty Image

It isn’t uncommon for Johnson to post a photo of herself with her famous dad and mom, Dany Garcia. While the actor and Garcia divorced in 2007, the trio is still close as Garcia, a bodybuilder and head of The Garcia Companies, still manages Johnson’s career.

“They’ve been so supportive, which I’m extremely thankful for,” Johnson told E! of her parents. “My mom has always told me to be the most authentic version of myself and always be a strong woman.”

She’s A Fan of Wrestling

A post shared by Simone ♔ (@simonegjohnson) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

It should come as no surprise that Johnson is a fan of her father’s former profession. Her Instagram page has numerous posts about the sporting events she’s attended.

She’s Also A Disney Lover

A post shared by Simone ♔ (@simonegjohnson) on Dec 11, 2015 at 11:16am PST

Photos of the Disney Parks frequently appear on Simone’s Instagram page. From shots of Cinderella’s Castle at Orlando’s Magic Kingdom, to Rapunzel’s Tower, images of Johnson’s “happy place” are all around.

