After not receiving an invitation to attend this year’s spring training camp, outspoken MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Goose Gossage scolded New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

Gossage, a former relief pitcher for the Yankees, went after Cashman Monday after reports surfaced that he would not reprise his teaching role during training camp this season.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to arrive at the training facilities in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday.

"I don't like (general manager Brian) Cashman," Gossage said in a phone interview with NJ.com. "That's all. It's not a secret."

The nine-time All-Star told the New York Daily News that he and Cashman’s issues began during last season’s spring training.

Gossage criticized Cashman’s leadership, saying that the 20-year Yankees manager would rather "have a nerd in uniform," referring to executives who focused on analytics.

Grossman claimed that late owner George Steinbrenner would have had an issue with how Cashman ran the storied franchise.

"He would've been gone 10 years ago if George was still around," Gossage said of Cashman. "Do you think he’s a good f—king baseball guy, really? He doesn’t believe in f—king coaching."

He added: "The game is so different today. Like I said, real baseball guys for years made a career out of baseball. You're not a coach anymore. You have to be their best friend."

Grossman has a history of spouting controversial opinions. In a 2017 interview with NJ.com’s Randy Miller, he scoffed at the idea of being compared to retired Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera for his closing duties.

"I’m not taking anything away from what Mo did, but don’t compare me to him," Gossage said during the interview. "It’s insulting. It really is."

Grossman, a right-hander, logged 1,502 strikeouts over his 22-year career. He reached the World Series with the Yankees seven times. He earned a championship with the team in 1978.

