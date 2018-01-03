One of the men arrested in connection to what police called a “savage” quadruple homicide in Troy, New York, was previously banned from a local homeless shelter, according to reports. James White, 38, was not allowed back inside the City Mission in Schenectady due to fighting with others and “violent outbursts,” the shelter’s director told the Albany Times Union.

“He was very troubled,” said executive director Michael Saccocio. “He was aggressive, always getting into fights. We had to prohibit him from the campus.”

White started attending the shelter about a year ago, Saccocio said. He was initially banned from staying the night after violating the shelter’s rules but was later banned from the facility altogether.

“Everyone in the shelter has needs,” said Saccocio. “But they all get what the rules are and follow them. He wouldn’t follow the rule. He was very troubled. He was certainly extreme. It’s just devastating. I couldn’t imagine a person being capable of doing something like this.”

White and Justin Mann, 24, were arrested Saturday after two adults and two children were found murdered inside their Troy home. The bodies of Shanta Myers, 36, her son Jeremiah, 11, her daughter Shanise, 5, and her partner Brandi Mells, 22, were found bound with their throats slit, according to police sources.

“After being in this business for almost 42 years, I can’t describe the savagery,” said Troy Police Chief John Tedesco. “Nobody that’s been involved in this case is ever going to forget this, I can tell you that.”

A motive for the killings had not yet been discerned and it remained unclear how or if the suspects knew the victims. Police said there were indications that the crime was not a random act and did not expect to arrest any more suspects.

Both White and Mann were charged with first-degree murder. Both men pleaded not guilty, according to NBC News. Should they be convicted, both men could face up to life in prison without parole. White and Mann were expected to appear in court again Thursday.

