Voting for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game is in full swing, and to little surprise, LeBon James is the leading vote-getter among both conferences. But James isn't that far ahead of the pack, with Giannis Antetokounmpo lurking close behind.

According to NBA.com, James has 1.62 million votes, while Antetokounmpo has 1.48 million. Both are frontcourt players in the East.

The leading backcourt player in the East is Kyrie Irving. Perhaps the biggest surprise is Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, who has 784,287 votes.

In the West, Golden State Warriors tandem Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have 1.37 million and 1.32 million, respectively. No other West player has a million votes. Anthony Davis is second among West frontcourt players but only has 664,687.

An All-Star selection consists of three voting groups: fan votes, player votes and media votes. The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Rosters will be announced on Jan. 25 during TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET.

EAST

Frontcourt



1. LeBron James (CLE) 1,622,838



2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 1,480,954



3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 784,287



4. Kristaps Porzingis (NYK) 640,928



5. Kevin Love (CLE) 458,157



6. Al Horford (BOS) 229,906



7. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 213,499



8. Enes Kanter (NYK) 159,010



9. Andre Drummond (DET) 139,226



10. Dwight Howard (CHA) 111,768

Guards



1. Kyrie Irving (BOS) 1,370,643



2. DeMar DeRozan (TOR) 537,168



3. Ben Simmons (PHI) 397,942



4. Victor Oladipo (IND) 385,448



5. Dwyane Wade (CLE) 353,273



6. John Wall (WAS) 328,215



7. Isaiah Thomas (CLE) 252,552



8. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 176,590



9. Bradley Beal (WAS) 151,765



10. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 103,622

WEST

Frontcourt



1. Kevin Durant (GSW) 1,326,059



2. Anthony Davis (NOP) 664,687



3. Draymond Green (GSW) 616,730



4. DeMarcus Cousins (NOP) 587,835



5. Paul George (OKC) 547,582



6. Kawhi Leonard (SAS) 446,133



7. Carmelo Anthony (OKC) 378,718



8. Kyle Kuzma (LAL) 325,903



9. Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 320,884



10. LaMarcus Aldridge (SAS) 315,918

Guards



1. Stephen Curry (GSW) 1,369,658



2. James Harden (HOU) 978,540



3. Russell Westbrook (OKC) 791,332



4. Klay Thompson (GSW) 686,825



5. Manu Ginobili (SAS) 657,827



6. Chris Paul (HOU) 331,522



7. Lonzo Ball (LAL) 294,197



8. Damian Lillard (POR) 266,519



9. Jimmy Butler (MIN) 173,245



10. Devin Booker (PHO) 162,970