Maybe the third time will be the charm for Mikaela Shiffrin and the other athletes competing in the giant slalom at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. The event was postponed several times from its originally scheduled slot due to high winds but was rescheduled to air live in the United States Wednesday night.

Shiffrin, who is 22 years old, has been prepared to ski since the start of the week and is ready to take on the slopes. As of Wednesday morning in the United States the giant slalom was scheduled to take place that night in the U.S. or what would be Thursday morning in Korea.

These Winter Games are Shiffrin’s second, in 2014 at the age of 18 she became the youngest athlete to win gold in the slalom in the Olympics. The slalom is just the first event Shiffrin is set to compete in during her time in Korea. She will compete for five medals during the competition in the women’s super-g, slalom, giant slalom, downhill and combined. Many have compared her to the Summer Olympics athlete Michael Phelps.

Shiffrin started skiing when she was just 2 years old and holds multiple world championship titles. She grew up in Colorado and was a member of the Burke Mountain Academy ski club. She graduated high school in 2013 but isn’t enrolled in college, though her older brother Taylor is a collegiate skier.

Shiffrin is expected to win several medals during these Winter Games if the wind dies down and she and her competitors are able to get on the mountain to compete. Shiffrin will be up against four-time Olympian Lindsey Vonn in several events.

Shiffrin’s giant slalom run is set to air live on NBC primetime Wednesday night, but for those who don’t have cable, there are other ways to watch the games. NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics 2018 begins at 8 p.m. EST.

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images