When Rachel Brosnahan was announced as the best actress in a TV comedy at the Golden Globes, it may have been the first time some people had heard the name. Find out what you should know about the 2018 Golden Globe winner:

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — The show that caught the attention of the Golden Globes voters was Amazon Prime’s new dramedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The show, from “Gilmore Girls” executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, follows a 1950s housewife who realizes she could be a comedian after her husband leaves her. The show was only released Nov. 29, so not everyone has had time to binge the series yet.

First Award — It’s easy to understand getting nervous while onstage at the Golden Globes. It’s even easier to understand when you realize she’s never done it before. That was Brosnahan’s first big acting award.

She Isn’t A Newcomer — Though “Mrs. Maisel” was her big break, the actress has been working steadily for the better part of a decade. “House of Cards” fans might recognize her as Rachel Posner, a role she played for three seasons. She has also appeared in “The Blacklist,” “Manhattan” and “Olive Kitteridge.”

Former Wrestler — Before quitting to join the school musical, Brosnahan was on her high school’s wrestling team. She was the only female on the team, and she says the sport has helped her with comedy.

“Wrestling is like improv. You have to feel and sense what the other person is going to do next and respond faster than they do,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so much about listening. Despite the fast talking and the crazy camerawork, remaining grounded and open to what’s coming at you and thinking quickly on my feet has helped me enormously on this show.”

Trained Professional — Brosnahan didn’t just fall into acting. She trained at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. However, her New York accent in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is fake. The actress was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and grew up on the north shore of Chicago.

She Admires Her Fellow Nominees — Brosnahan won the hearts of Golden Globes viewers with her “Hi, Oprah” interruption, and that was not the only person at the Beverly Hilton that she admires. “Big Little Lies” star Reese Witherspoon told her social media followers to watch the show, which shocked Brosnahan. “As a lifelong fan of Reese Witherspoon that was just cray-bananas,” the actress told the L.A. Times of the post.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 1 is now available on Amazon Prime. Season 2 has already been ordered.

