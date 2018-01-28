In a sad turn of events, FBI investigators found the body of a boy in a pond in Scotland County, North Carolina, on Saturday, which they believe was that of a missing 4-year-old, Raul Gonzalez Johnson, who was last seen Wednesday. Officials said the medical examiner was yet to confirm the identity and cause of death.

The body was in a pond off Peabridge Road in Scotland County, reportedly 800 yards away from the boy’s home. The FBI tweeted, “Sadly, investigators believe we have found the body of 4-year-old Raul Gonzalez Johnson in a pond off Peabridge Road. We ask the media to be respectful & not go to the scene during the recovery process."

The missing case of the 4-year-old boy rendered a statewide search.

The boy was described as Indian, approximately 3 feet tall, and weighed 38 pounds. He had black hair and brown eyes. Johnson was being watched by his grandfather in his Scotland County home, when he wandered off from the house in his pajamas. He was reportedly barefoot at the time of his disappearance.

The family began issuing posters around the neighborhood while the FBI was called in to assist the Authorities of Scotland County. His mother Annie Johnson said she was at work when her father called her to inform that her son was missing from home. She said Raul had a tendency to wander off.

Upon discovering her son was missing, Annie said, "I told him to call 911," with tears in her eyes, CBS news reported.

"I thought maybe he was just hiding because he likes to hide, but he never stays gone this long he always comes back. If I holler for him he comes back and this time he didn't come back," she added.

Authorities said, the boy was last seen by a neighbor who spoke to the child and asked him to go home. He was walking toward Crestline Road in Laurinburg on foot at the time. The pond where the body was discovered was drained on Saturday, one day after the FBI joined the search for the missing boy, reports said.

When the body was discovered, the Sheriff of Scotland County Ralph Jersey said in a news conference that they did not suspect any foul play and the case appeared to be accidental. The sheriff struggled to hold on to his composure as he appeared emotional while reporting the details of the case, calling the death of the boy heartbreaking, CBS News reported.

More than 40 law enforcement, including a Wake County Sheriff's Office K9, Fayetteville Police Department, Fayetteville Dive Team and the Cumberland County Dive Team helped with the search for the missing 4-year-old boy in Scotland County.