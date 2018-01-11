Ravi Ragbir, a prominent immigrant-rights activist, was detained by ICE officers Thursday morning in New York City, Council Speaker Corey Johnson posted on Twitter. Johnson called for Ragbir's release and a stay of removal.

Ragbir is also the executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York that works to help families resist detention and deportation in the United States, according to the Coalition's website.

Ragbir has previously spent months in detention despite the fact that he is in the country legally, Patch reported.

In 2006, a judge ordered Ragbir's deportation even though Ragbir was a green card holder at the time. The judge ordered his deportation based on a fraud conviction, a crime for which Ragbir was never given a hearing, according to a defense website for Ragbir. The site also says Ragbir got a green card in 1994 and is married to a U.S. citizen.

Activists went to Foley Square to show support for activists like Ragbir, who were checking in with ICE. A rally formed after news of Ragbir's detention spread. As of 12:40 p.m. EST, there had been 18 arrests at the rally the New York Police Department told International Business Times.

Democracy Now! posted on Twitter that New York City Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez was arrested during the rally.