CBS News announced Wednesday that it had fired its political director, Steve Chaggaris, following allegations of inappropriate behavior in his past.

Chaggaris, a longtime employee of the network, was in charge of President Donald Trump’s coverage and also did an occasional appearance on several CBS shows.

According to CNN, a CBS spokesperson suggested that Chaggaris’ behavior came to light a few days before the Christmas holiday.

"In the last two weeks, accounts of inappropriate behavior by Steve Chaggaris were brought to our attention and were immediately investigated," CBS told CNN Money in a statement. "As a result, CBS News has severed ties with Mr. Chaggaris for violating company policy, effective immediately," it stated.

Chaggaris began working for CBS in 1999 as an associate producer in the Political Unit and covered John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign as an embedded campaign reporter. According to his profile on CBS’ website, his other assignments with the broadcaster included serving as director of political coverage for the 2008 presidential campaign, covering the Congress for almost four years from 2001-2003 and once again in 2005. He was also the reporter for the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon.

Chaggaris temporarily left CBS in 2010 and worked in the position of vice president of cable news for local news startup TBD.com from 2010-2011. He also joined Yahoo News as an executive producer in 2012 before returning to CBS to serve as executive Washington editor for CBSNews.com from 2012-2014. He worked as CBS News’ senior political editor to build and run the unit that covered the 2016 presidential election. He was then appointed senior political editor last March.

Before joining CBS News, Chaggaris started his career by working with ABC affiliate WMUR-TV in 1994 and moved on to work at C-SPAN from 1995-1999. Chaggaris served as an adjunct professor in Georgetown University in Washington D.C. A native of Lynn in Massachusetts, he currently lives in Washington D.C.

The network did not immediately name a replacement for Chaggaris and the staffers were informed of his dismissal on Wednesday evening, CNN said.

His dismissal comes just two months after the network fired "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose after eight women accused him of making unwanted sexual advances.

"Despite Charlie's important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace — a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place," CBS News president David Rhodes said in a statement at the time.

In his email to staff, Mr. Rhodes continued: "CBS News has reported on extraordinary revelations at other media companies this year and last. Our credibility in that reporting requires credibility managing basic standards of behavior. That is why we have taken these actions."

Chaggaris’ Twitter account appeared to have been deleted a few days ago and he did not immediately comment on the firing.