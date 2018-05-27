The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced the death of Special Agent-in-Charge David J. LeValley on Saturday. LeValley died of complications from being exposed to contaminants for weeks during his work as a first responder in the 9/11 World Trade Center tragedy.

"LeValley’s death is a great loss to the entire FBI, but particularly to his family, the FBI Atlanta Division and the Atlanta community,” FBI's Atlanta Division said in a statement. “We are honored to have served beside him and are grateful for his leadership and sacrifice."

Levalley’s son, Justin paid a tribute to his father in a Facebook post Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that I share with anyone who does not already know, that my father, David LeValley, went home to be with the Lord this morning surrounded by family and some close, dear friends.” “Dad was a first responder to the Twin Towers in NYC 17 years ago on September 11th, 2001. He served as a United States Marine, a Harrisburg, PA police officer, and 22 years with the FBI. As a result of the airborne toxins and chemicals that he was exposed to at Ground Zero, he was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. This week he has been fighting harder than anyone I have ever seen. The greatest man I have ever known. I am so proud to have been raised by such a Godly, Christian man. Rest in the arms of our Heavenly Father, until we are reunited in heaven. Well done, Dad. What a legacy you have left behind.”

According to LeValley’s LinkedIn profile, he completed his elementary and secondary education from Faith Academy in Manila, Philippines, before moving to the United States to achieve a high school diploma from Central Dauphin East High School in 1983.

He also obtained an Associate of Science degree from HACC, Central Pennsylvania Community College obtained in 1985. He went onto graduate from the Shippenburg University of Pennsylvania with Bachelor degree in Criminal Justice/Police Science in 1991. Apart from that he also attended the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and FBI Academy, Quantico, in Virginia.

He joined the Marine Corp in 1985, where he served for three years before becoming a police supervisor in Harrisburg Bureau of Police in 1990. He joined the FBI as a Special Agent in 1996 for the New York Division and was promoted to Special Agent-in-Charge in 2015. He led the oversight and management for all FBI criminal and cyber investigations in the Washington, D.C., metro area.

FBI agents and police officers who have worked alongside LeValley in the past offered their heartfelt condolences on his obituary page.

“I have worked with Mr. Lavalley [sic] for the past year. I grew to like and respect him greatly. He was easy going and easy to talk to. His passing is a huge blow to us who knew him professionally. I can only imagine what his family is going through. Please know that you all are in our thoughts and prayers,” said FBI agent Rod Woody.

“David was an outstanding person and a true law enforcement professional! Rest in peace my friend and colleague,” said Frank V. Rotondo, Executive Director of Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.

Photo: Getty Images/ MANDEL NGAN