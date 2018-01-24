Prince Harry’s and Princess Eugenie’s weddings are both engaged, and the cousins are already preparing their royal wedding guest list.

According to The Sun, there will be a massive difference between who Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie will invite to their respective weddings. The prince will tie the knot with Meghan Markle on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. This will also be the venue of Princess Eugenie’s wedding to her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank.

But it is expected that the princess will invite more celebrities to her wedding than Prince Harry. According to The Sun, the 27-year-old has a lot of celebrity friends including Ellie Goulding. The singer performed at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding reception in 2011, but may not be able to do so for Prince Harry and Markle.

Former palace secretary Dickie told the publication that both Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie’s wedding will be on the same scale in terms of the number of guests they will invite. However, Prince Harry’s guests will include more politicians, diplomats and other officials.

“Harry and Meghan will be very conscious that the guest list will be the people that they want. In the case of Harry being sixth in line for the throne and his father being heir to the throne, there might well be some people who they have to invite in terms of protocol,” he said.

On the contrary, Princess Eugenie is currently ninth in line for the throne, and she may not be required to invite the same group of guests that Prince Harry will invite.

“That sort of situation won’t fall on Eugenie because she is number nine in for the throne so pretty low down the food chain. Is Harry a celebrity groupie? No really. Is Eugenie a celebrity groupie? Well, probably,” he said.

Some of the guests that Princess Eugenie may include Prince Harry’s two ex-girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. The former may also be invited to Prince Harry’s wedding since he and Davy have stayed friends even after their split. Prince Harry and Bonas, on the other hand, are not in contact with each other.

