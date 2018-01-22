Prince Harry’s fiancée, Meghan Markle, has already met his nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

According to The Sun, Markle and Legge-Bourke hit it off immediately. The two women talked about Prince Harry as a child since the nanny took care of him and Prince William especially after Princess Diana’s death.

“Harry couldn’t wait to introduce Meghan to Tiggy. Although the two women are very different, they got on famously,” a source said.

The publication noted that Legge-Bourke was at Balmoral when Princes William and Harry found out that their mom died in a car crash in Paris. “She’s a very significant person in Harry’s life, almost like a mother-figure, as she looked after Harry when Princess Diana died,” the same source added.

Prince Harry introduced Markle to his former nanny during their visit to Cardiff, Wales last week. Legge-Bourke, 52, currently lives with her family in the Glanusk Estate, which is just 30 miles away from Cardiff.

Legge-Bourke was hired as a nanny for Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s children in 1993, but there are rumors suggesting that the late princess di not like her. Legge-Bourke was rumored to have an affair with Prince Charles, but nothing has been proven until now. The nanny tied the knot in 1999, and Prince Harry is her son Fred’s godfather.

Royal photographer Penny Junor told the publication, “Tiggy is very, very significant person in Harry’s life. They were kindred spirits and she was really good fun.” It is also possible that Prince Harry personally invited Legge-Bourke to her and Markle’s wedding on May 19.

There are reports suggesting that Prince Harry and Markle have decided to not invite the Obamas to their nuptials. A source told the Daily Mail that even though Prince Harry is good friends with Barack Obama, he doesn’t want to cause a rift with President Donald Trump. The prince and his fiancée don’t have any plans to invite the Trumps to their wedding either.

