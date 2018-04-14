The 2018 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals saw two major upsets and very nearly a third, perhaps suggesting that Europe's superpowers are far more vulnerable than previously thought.

Barcelona? Out.

Manchester City? Gone.

Real Madrid? Escaped by the skin of their teeth.

Bayern Munich? Alive, but not exactly thriving.

Roma entered the second leg of the quarterfinals with 50/1 odds of winning the title. Trailing on aggregate 4-1, the heavy underdogs came up big at home with a 3-0 win to shock tournament-favorite Barcelona on away goals, 4-4.

It was an epic upset for the Serie A side, as Barcelona had 9/4 odds of winning the tournament before the second-leg matchup. It was the second consecutive year that the Catalans were eliminated by an Italian club and the third-straight year that Barcelona failed to advance out of the quarterfinals.

In a battle of English clubs, Liverpool ousted Manchester City in convincing fashion, winning by a lopsided aggregate score of 5-1. Before the second leg, and despite trailing Liverpool 3-0, oddsmakers gave City the second-best odds of winning the tournament at 3/1 odds.

Real Madrid went to Turin and cruised to a 3-0 win the first leg. But when the matchup shifted to the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos needed a late penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo to stave off brutal humiliation and advance on 4-3 aggregate.

Bayern Munich defeated underdog Sevilla by 2-1 aggregate, but Sevilla kept things interesting in the second leg at Allianz Arena, holding the Bundesliga giants to a scoreless result. Most pundits expected Bayern to make easy work against a Sevilla side that has faltered in La Liga.

Europe's two titans will meet in the semifinals, with Real Madrid facing Bayern Munich and with Cinderella stories Liverpool taking on Roma.

There is no clear favorite to win the title. Real Madrid and Liverpool share the top odds at 2/1, but Bayern Munich is not far behind at 9/4. Once again, Roma remains the considerable underdog at 17/2.

Prediction: Real Madrid survived a quarterfinals scare and now face the daunting challenge of Bayern Munich. The talent is there for Zinedine Zidane's squad to outlast Bayern and then hold off a challenge from Liverpool or Roma at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev. In a forgettable La Liga season, Real Madrid should make the most of their Champions League bid and therefore have the best shot to win in 2018 and take home their third consecutive European title.

Photo: (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)