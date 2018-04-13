Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah eased any fears Liverpool supporters may have had about a potential summer transfer involving the in-form Egyptian.

Salah joined the Reds from AS Roma in the summer, it was his second foray into English football having failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea in his first spell during the latter half of the 2013-14 season and the first six months of the 2014-15 campaign.

The Egypt international dispelled any doubts about his ability to thrive in England this time around and is leading the charge for Liverpool this season. Salah’s performances have lit up the Premier League and Champions League, which has made clubs across Europe sit up and notice his true potential.

The Egyptian winger’s 39 goals and 13 assists in 44 games in all competitions for Liverpool has opened the door for talks of a potential move to Real Madrid in the summer. Salah’s form this season would certainly have caught the attention of the Spanish giants, who are always looking to bolster their side with the best talent from around the world and with Gareth Bale’s future uncertain, they could be looking at the Reds winger as a potential replacement.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Klopp, however, remains unconcerned about any potential transfer involving Salah. The German coach is confident the former AS Roma winger will remain at Anfield beyond the summer even if there is interest from other clubs.

“I know that Mo feels very comfortable here, and he knows that our style of play suits him very well, so I am not worried about a transfer,” Klopp told German publication Bild earlier this week, as quoted by the Mirror.

Salah has certainly established himself as one of the best footballers in the world at the moment and he proved it on the big stage with a starring role as Liverpool upstaged Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Egyptian is a contender for English football’s PFA Player of the Year gong alongside City’s Kevin de Bruyne, who is coincidentally another former Chelsea reject, and he is also almost certain to win the Golden Boot ahead of Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Liverpool supporters are aware their club have the penchant of selling their best players when other European clubs come calling with Philippe Coutinho being the latest player to leave the club to join Barcelona. Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres and Xabi Alonso have all previously departed while still at their best.

Salah, however, does not seem to be interested in following their path and he reiterated his commitment to the Reds after hailing the special atmosphere at Anfield especially during Champions League nights.

“There’s something very special about playing for Liverpool,” Salah told CNN. “The Champions League nights are special for the fans too. You can feel it on the streets. ... The atmosphere in that first game against Manchester City was the first time I had really seen something like that. When we saw the draw, everyone knew it would be a difficult game, but I said we had to be positive and win. That’s what we did.”