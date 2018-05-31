Fans will still be waiting until 2019 for the final episodes of "Game of Thrones," and while it may not still be a full year before the new season airs depending on its premiere date, it isn't making the wait any easier. Thankfully, some potential hints have been dropped once again in regards to what to expect.

While explicit details and major spoilers are mostly being kept at bay, a few hints about how the series will come to an end, and potentially, which character will wind up on the Iron Throne at the end of it, have gotten out. So what can we expect? Here's all the newest information we've learned.

Daenerys Will Be Doing Something Weird

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Emilia Clarke, who portrays the commanding Daenerys Targaryen on the series, admitted she had filmed her character's final on-screen moments, and that they had messed with her because of what they contained.

"Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone's mouth of what Daenerys is..." she said.

However, she also admitted that there was definitely going to be some stuff happening with her character that might be different from what fans may expect.

"I'm doing all this weird s**t," she said. "You'll know what I mean when you see it."

The Cast Doesn't Know Everything

While they could of course just be trying to make sure they don't share any major details ahead of the new season, it appears the cast of "Game of Thrones" is just as in the dark as the fans with how things come to an end. During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show," Clarke admitted to Jimmy Fallon that the cast isn't necessarily trusted with all of the information.

"Yeah, I know everything, well, kind of, sort of, I do," she said. "I know plenty. I know enough. I think they're doing loads of stuff and they're not even telling us because they don't trust us and rightly so."

Things Don't Look So Good For King's Landing

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

New set photos have emerged which seem to show that King's Landing will be in for a rough ride in the final season, with some potential fire damage to the set, as well as reports of some pyrotechnics being used there as well. Seeing that Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is the only major character left in the city at this point, it doesn't look as if her fate is overly promising. The real question, however, is if Cersei is dying, and fire is what leads to her demise, what kind of fire will it be? Fire from Dany's dragons? Fire from the newly-undead Viserion, who is now the Night King's (Vladimir Furdik) secret weapon? Or maybe even, the wildfire that Cersei has a penchant for using when it suits her needs?

Theories Are Still Everywhere

Photo: HBO

Of course, without anything being explicitly confirmed ahead of the new season, there's nothing fans can know for sure until it premieres, and that means theories will continue to be floated around. Of course, a newer one that has popped up comes from none other than a former "GOT," star himself. Brenock O'Connor, who portrayed Olly until his death in Season 6, recently revealed why he thinks the Night King is the one who will win it all in the end and be the one on the Iron Throne.

"I really want to say the [Night] King," O'Connor told Express UK when asked about who would win. "It's been leading up to there—there's been so many premonitions."

"Game of Thrones" returns to HBO for a final season in 2019.